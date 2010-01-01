Cyclist bashes pedestrian to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Chiweshe are looking for a murder suspect who allegedly assaulted a fellow villager to death over a road dispute.

The 49-year-old Kasikai Kamuforoni is on the run after he allegedly bashed Collen Mugwanira to death with open hands.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case in Chiweshe where Kamuforoni allegedly assaulted Mugwanira to death over a road misunderstanding and the police are looking for the suspect," Chikasha said.Allegations are that on June 25 the suspect was riding his motor cycle when he met the deceased on a foot path.Kamuforoni felt Mugwanira was supposed to give him way and he stopped his bike and assaulted him severely.When he saw blood oozing from his mouth and nose he fled.Mugwanira was assisted by a Good Samaritan and he went to Concession hospital where he died two days after.Police warned people to avoid violence as it may lead to unnecessary loss of life.