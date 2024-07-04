Apostolic sect embraces AIDS commemorations

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Muzarabani

Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson for Apostolic church (Vapositori for ED) Biggie Musanzika (Madzibaba Jonah ) led his congregants to the belated World AIDS commemorations in Muzarabani on Thursday.Scores of Apostolic church members flooded the venue in support of the commemorations marking a departure from the past when the church had not embraced health seeking behaviour.Musanzika challenged churches to embrace World AIDS day celebrations so as to fight the pandemic and stay healthy."Churches should also be involved in AIDS celebrations because educating people on the pandemic helps prevent the spread of the pandemic," Musanzika said.The event was also graced by Provincial Actions Aids Coordinator Senator Angeline Tongogara and politicians comprising Muzarabani South legislator who is also deputy Minister of Public Services Benjamin Kabikira, Mbire legislator David Butau, and local councillors led by Muzarabani Council chairperson Ashton.National AIDS Council provincial manager Edgar Muzulu reminded the community that HIV and AIDS is still in existence and urged them to prevent new HIV infections."We are reminding you that HIV and AIDS is still in existence and we are driving towards total eradication of AIDS by 2030," Muzulu said.The belated commemorations were held under the theme," Let communities take the lead."