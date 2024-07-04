Magistrate robbed at gunpoint

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Muzarabani

Three unknown armed robbers allegedly pounced on Bindura magistrate and robbed him of his laptop, money and his mobile phone.Armed with firearms they allegedly broke into Felix Chauromwe's house on July 28 around 03:00 and pointed a pistol at him while demanding him to keep calm and surrender money, laptop, and mobile phone to them.He complied and they robbed him before varnishing in the dark.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.Meanwhile, police is investigating the case and the suspects are yet to be brought to book