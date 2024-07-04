Corpse with no private parts found floating in Mazowe dam

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Muzarabani

Mazowe-based fisherman allegedly discovered an unidentified male dead body floating in Mazowe dam with the private parts removed totally from the corpse.Jaison Mukurunyova discovered the body on Monday and alerted the police who came and retrieved the body.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the incident.Allegations are that on July 1 Mukurunyorova was casting his nets when he discovered the body and alerted the police.When the police came they retrieved the body which was tied with a rope and a stone around its waist.The police inspected the body and discovered that the body had a wound on the chest and the private parts were removed completely.