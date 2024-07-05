Dembare players on strike

News / National

by Staff reporter

There are conflicting reports about the situation at Harare giants Dynamos, where players downed tools in protest against non-payment of bonuses and signing fees. Dembare players refused to train and instead watched Division One side Scotland FC practicing at Alex Sports Club.Players claim they haven't received bonuses since the season began, and some are still waiting for their signing-on fees. The situation is so dire that some players struggled to raise transport money to the Central Business District, where they are picked up by the team bus. Scotland president Pedzai "Scott" Sakupwanya even provided US$300 for bus fare for some Dembare players.Dynamos chairman Moses Maunganidze dismissed the claims of a crisis, attributing the lack of training to a scheduled break for a mid-season meeting. Maunganidze stated that the coach had communicated a break in training, aligning with their mid-season plans. However, players expressed their frustration anonymously, highlighting their dissatisfaction with how their welfare is being handled. This low morale has led some players to consider leaving the club or even faking injuries to avoid playing without compensation. Players who have participated in all 17 matches this season are owed about US$1,050 in bonuses.Dembare's bonus structure pays US$100 for a win, increasing to US$200 against top teams like Highlanders, CAPS United, FC Platinum, and Ngezi Platinum Stars. For draws, players receive US$50, which doubles against top sides. Despite several victories and draws, the cumulative unpaid bonuses amount to US$1,050 per player. Players have reported disparities in receiving their signing-on fees, with some receiving partial payments and others none at all. Comparatively, Dynamos pay the least amount in bonuses among their main competitors, with teams like Manica Diamonds and Simba Bhora offering significantly higher bonuses.This financial discrepancy may have impacted Dynamos' performance in the first half of the season. The team achieved 24 points out of a possible 51, a 47 percent success rate, leaving them 11 points behind log leaders FC Platinum. Despite this, Dynamos still have 17 matches in the second half of the season to close the gap. Their wins have come against promoted sides, while their draws include matches against notable teams like CAPS United and Ngezi Platinum Stars. With only three losses, the team has a chance to improve its standing if the financial and morale issues are addressed.