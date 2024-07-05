Reprieve for SA migrant workers

News / National

South Africa's new Minister of Home Affairs, Dr. Leon Schreiber, has extended the temporary concession for migrant workers awaiting visa, waiver, and appeal outcomes until December 31, 2024. This extension benefits the estimated 170,000 Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa under the Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP), many of whom are still waiting for their applications to be finalized. The SA Department of Home Affairs emphasized that this extension safeguards applicants contributing to the South African economy through their scarce skills.Dr. Schreiber, recently appointed to the Cabinet under the Government of National Unity, addressed the adverse consequences faced by migrant workers erroneously deemed undesirable while awaiting their application outcomes. The concession applies only to those legally admitted into South Africa and who have submitted their applications via VFS Global with verifiable receipts. The department acknowledged delays in processing applications and committed to reducing backlogs to protect applicants during this period.The extension signals the Minister's commitment to improving the visa system to attract international investment, tourism, and job creation. The temporary measures apply immediately, granting further extensions to those with pending waiver and visa applications as of June 30, 2024. Applicants can collect their outcomes and submit applications for appropriate visas until December 31, 2024. Those wishing to abandon their waiver applications and leave South Africa by this date will not be declared undesirable.Additionally, visa holders needing to travel while awaiting waiver or long-term visa outcomes can exit and re-enter South Africa without being deemed undesirable. Non-visa exempt applicants traveling with a waiver application receipt must apply for a port of entry visa for re-entry. Short-term visa holders awaiting renewal must depart within 90 days of their visa expiry to avoid being declared undesirable, in line with section 11(1)(a) of the Immigration Act.