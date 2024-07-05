Welshman says Chamisa authored CCC chaos

News / National

by Staff reporter

Professor Welshman Ncube, acting president of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has attributed the chaos and confusion within the party to former leader Nelson Chamisa's strategy of "strategic ambiguity." This approach, according to Prof Ncube, left party members uncertain about their roles and led to the infamous recalls of elected representatives.Chamisa, who later left the party after losing the Presidential race, was criticized for his leadership style, which Prof Ncube claims rendered party members as mere onlookers while Chamisa held all the power. This ambiguity allowed individuals like Senator Sengezo Tshabangu to assume positions without proper election, further destabilizing the party.Prof Ncube emphasized the importance of a democratic opposition in the country, stating that opposition parties must demonstrate democracy within their ranks to gain public confidence. He criticized Chamisa's approach for causing confusion rather than protecting the party from external manipulation.The CCC is now focused on restructuring and preparing for an elective congress to remedy the lack of structure within the party. Prof Ncube expressed hope that future leaders would avoid the mistakes of the past and uphold democratic principles.The CCC was formed in January 2022 by a national council elected at an MDC-Alliance congress in 2019. This followed disputes within the MDC-Alliance after the 2018 elections and a Supreme Court order for the MDC-Alliance to hold a congress.