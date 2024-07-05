Partitioning of city buildings divides Bulawayo councillors

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council has raised concerns about the increasing trend of partitioning city centre buildings into mini-complexes for small and medium business operators. This unregulated growth is seen as a threat to the city’s development standards and service delivery.While this trend is creating opportunities in the construction sector and generating employment, it poses challenges to maintaining infrastructure and orderly development. Councillors are particularly worried that the proliferation of these small shops could endanger the city’s growth and compromise established businesses.A zoning system has been proposed to regulate these developments and reduce congestion in the central business district. The council is also facing issues with an overwhelming number of vendors occupying streets and pavements, leading to daily confrontations with municipal police.During a council meeting, opinions varied on how to handle lettable unit shops. Some councillors suggested restricting these shops to specific areas, while others recommended a zoning policy and more detailed information on revenue collection. There was a call for individual assessment of applications rather than a blanket ban, emphasizing the need for monitoring construction materials and ensuring sanitary requirements are met.Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association representative, Michael Ndiweni, highlighted that partitioned shops reflect the evolving business models and are integral to the new economy. He stressed the importance of adhering to standards and sanitary requirements, and suggested direct licensing of tenants and rent regulation to ensure fair practices and protect tenants from high rental charges.