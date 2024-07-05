Suspended Tsholotsho executives re-instated

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mr. Nkululeko Sibanda, CEO of Tsholotsho Rural District Council, and Dr. Bryton Malandule, finance executive, have returned to their positions after being suspended in December due to abuse of office allegations. They resumed duties last month with approval from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, as confirmed by council chairperson Clr. Rophas Ndlovu.Their suspension followed an arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over allegations of misusing public funds in a borehole drilling contract. The duo was granted bail and ordered to report to the police fortnightly, surrender passports, and avoid interfering with investigations.Later, they were released from remand, meaning the State will summon them for trial when ready, lifting their bail conditions and allowing them to reclaim any bail money and resume work without losing benefits. The council had initially invoked a ministry directive to suspend senior employees facing criminal abuse charges.Additionally, Clr. Ndlovu mentioned that the council has completed the interview process for a new internal auditor following the resignation of Mr. Lovemore Ndlovu in January. Recommendations from the interview panel will be reviewed by the human resources committee and full council, and then submitted to the Minister for approval.