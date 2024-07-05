Chiwenga in soup for diverting Drought Relief food aid

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a troubling development, two Zanu-PF activists, Prosper Chiwenga and Phillimon Mudhombo, have been accused of theft involving maize intended for drought relief in Nyabira, Zimbabwe.Chiwenga, the Zanu-PF district chairman, and Mudhombo, the political commissar for Mashonaland West province, allegedly misappropriated 400 kilograms of maize from the Presidential Drought Relief Programme for personal gain. The value of the stolen grain is estimated at US$432, causing significant harm to the intended beneficiaries who are already suffering from the effects of drought.Residents in Nyabira have expressed outrage, viewing the actions of Chiwenga and Mudhombo as a betrayal of trust. They relied on this food aid to survive, highlighting the severity of the situation exacerbated by the alleged corruption within the relief efforts.Human rights activists have criticized the broader implementation of the Presidential Drought Relief Programme, citing widespread inefficiencies and corruption. They argue that such programmes are often manipulated for political gains, favoring supporters of the ruling party while neglecting those perceived as opposition sympathizers.The case against Chiwenga and Mudhombo is ongoing, with the accused awaiting a bail ruling. The scandal has sent shockwaves through Zimbabwean politics, casting doubt on the integrity of humanitarian efforts and raising concerns about governmental oversight and accountability in managing such critical relief programmes.