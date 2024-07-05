Mnangagwa says will not extend his term beyond 2028

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has announced his intention to abide by the constitution and step down from power in 2028, following the completion of his current term. This declaration comes amidst speculation and internal pressure within Zanu-PF and the military regarding his controversial "ED2030" campaign, which hinted at extending his presidency beyond the constitutionally mandated two-term limit.Speaking at the commissioning of a baobab fruit juice and water processing plant in Mutare, Mnangagwa emphasized that Zanu-PF's constitution dictates presidential terms and elections every five years. He clarified that he is currently serving his last five-year term and intends to retire once it concludes, paving the way for a new leader elected at the party's congress.Mnangagwa's decision to clarify his political plans aims to dispel concerns about constitutional breaches and alleviate internal pressures, including rumored military discontent led by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga. Chiwenga, a former military commander instrumental in ousting Robert Mugabe in 2017, is seen as a potential successor.Throughout his political career, Mnangagwa has navigated Zimbabwean politics adeptly, rising from the country's first cabinet in 1980 to becoming President after orchestrating Mugabe's removal. However, his tenure has been marked by accusations of presiding over corruption, human rights abuses, electoral irregularities, and economic challenges, which have eroded support even within his own party.The announcement underscores Mnangagwa's attempt to manage internal dissent and maintain stability amid growing dissatisfaction with his administration's governance and economic policies.