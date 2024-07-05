'Zimbabwe in food crisis by month end'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has received approximately US$32 million in drought relief aid, with US$31.8 million coming from the African Risk Capacity (ARC) 2023/24 Drought Insurance Payout.Despite this, concerns remain that the funds may only cover 29 out of the country's 60 cereal-insecure districts. The government received US$16.8 million directly, while ARC replica partners like the World Food Programme (WFP) and Start Network received US$6.1 million and US$8.9 million respectively.The aid comes amidst a severe food shortage exacerbated by an El-Niño-induced drought, with over half of Zimbabwe's population expected to require food assistance.President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the drought a national disaster in April, prompting a revised appeal for food relief funding from US$2 billion to US$3 billion. The situation has led to acute malnutrition cases, particularly affecting children, with thousands treated for wasting in early 2024.The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FewsNet) reports widespread food insecurity across the country, exacerbated by depleted stocks from poor harvests and low water availability.Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube highlighted Zimbabwe's membership in the ARC agency since 2012, emphasizing the importance of ARC's drought insurance in providing rapid and predictable financing during disasters. Despite these efforts, the scale of the crisis suggests ongoing challenges in meeting the food needs of vulnerable populations nationwide, necessitating continued international collaboration and resource mobilization.