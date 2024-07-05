Latest News Editor's Choice


Binga still does not have TV, radio signals

by Staff reporter
05 Jul 2024 at 16:32hrs | Views
Chief Sikalenge, also known as Cannius Muleya, expressed frustration over the prolonged absence of radio and television signals in Binga district, despite promises from the government to connect the area to Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) services.

In an interview with NewsDay, Chief Sikalenge highlighted that Binga residents have been without signals for 44 years, which has deprived them of access to national development information and the ability to communicate their grievances effectively.
Chief Sikalenge described the situation as unfortunate and embarrassing, questioning how villagers can stay informed or voice their opinions without access to broadcast frequencies. He lamented the lack of progress despite a government pledge to distribute three million decoders, emphasizing the enduring neglect of Binga in terms of essential communication infrastructure.

Efforts to reach Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere for comment were unsuccessful. The issue dates back to 2022 when then Deputy Information minister Kindness Paradza announced plans to connect Binga to local television and radio services for the first time in 42 years, yet the promises remain unfulfilled, leaving the community in continued isolation from national broadcast media.

Source - newsday
