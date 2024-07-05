High Court stops installation of chief

News / National

by Staff reporter

The installation of Chief Katerere, set to occur at Bande Primary School in Nyanga district, has been halted by the High Court following challenges to the eligibility of Alexio Chinongwa Nyamhute.Critics contesting Nyamhute's appointment argue that he lacks affiliation with a traditional chieftainship clan, prompting a legal battle that led to a pre-trial meeting before High Court judge Justice Isaac Muzenda.Mutare lawyer Christopher Ndlovu of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners confirmed the legal proceedings, emphasizing that the installation has been paused pending the court's decision.Allegations have surfaced suggesting that Lloyd Kasima, the Nyanga district development coordinator, exerted undue influence in Nyamhute's appointment as Chief Katerere.Sources critical of the appointment claim that procedural irregularities marred the selection process, asserting that the rightful candidate for the chieftaincy position was overlooked. Kasima, however, refuted these allegations, dismissing them as attempts to besmirch his reputation and asserting no involvement in influencing Nyamhute's appointment.The legal dispute underscores broader concerns over the transparency and adherence to traditional processes in the appointment of chiefs, highlighting tensions between local communities, politicians, and administrative officials over the proper stewardship of traditional leadership roles.