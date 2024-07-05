Senior citizen defrauds pension office

News / National

by Staff reporter

In Plumtree, a 63-year-old woman named Tshiyiwe Ndlovu has been convicted of defrauding the pension office of over US$2,000.She pleaded guilty before magistrate Joshua Nembaware and received an 18-month jail sentence, which was conditionally suspended. Ndlovu was ordered to repay the amount she fraudulently obtained from the pension office by December 31.The court heard that Ndlovu, claiming to be the surviving spouse of a deceased war veteran, Kennedy Bhulu, received funds deposited into her account by the pension office after Bhulu's death on January 29. However, it was later discovered that Ndlovu had misrepresented her relationship to the deceased, prompting her arrest following a police report.Selestine Madziwa prosecuted the case.