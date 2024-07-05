King Munhumutapa challenges govt

News / National

by Staff reporter

Timothy Chiminya, also known as King Munhumutapa, has opposed a High Court application by the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs challenging his position as king. This follows an earlier High Court judgment by Justice Piscilla Manongwa-Munangati ordering the ministry to pay Chiminya his outstanding wages and allowances as King Munhumutapa. The ministry sought to rescind this judgment, arguing that Chiminya is an impostor.In response, Chiminya appeared before Justice Siyabona Musithu and opposed the ministry's application. He argued that Zanu-PF has acknowledged him as King Munhumutapa and utilized his services for rituals. Justice Musithu ruled that the matter should proceed to trial.The Justice ministry has stated that Zimbabwe's Constitution does not recognize kings and therefore Chiminya's claim to kingship is unconstitutional and invalid. They emphasized that the appointment, removal, and suspension of chiefs must follow specific procedures outlined in the Constitution and Traditional Leaders Act.In a separate legal action, Chiminya has sued the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works for US$100,000 for defamation, following their public statement labeling him an impostor. King Munhumutapa, historically known as Mwenemutapa, ruled over the ancient Kingdom of Mutapa, encompassing present-day Zimbabwe and parts of Mozambique.