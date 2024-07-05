Zanu-PF MP protests neglect of rural roads

News / National

ZANU-PF legislator Joseph Tshuma from Tshabalala-Pelandaba has raised concerns about the neglect of rural roads amidst ongoing major road rehabilitation efforts, particularly in Harare ahead of a Southern African Development Community summit. President Emmerson Mnangagwa previously declared Zimbabwe's roads a state of disaster due to long-term neglect.During a recent parliamentary session, Tshuma queried Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Joshua Sacco about the lack of attention given to rural roads in the rehabilitation exercises. He specifically highlighted the deteriorated state of the Galiva-Chireya-Nembudziya Road.In response, Sacco clarified that his ministry focuses on maintaining major highways and trunk roads, while rural roads like the Galiva-Chireya-Nembudziya Road fall under the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA). He explained that different authorities, such as local councils and the District Development Fund (DDF), are responsible for various roads.Sacco acknowledged challenges in road maintenance and disclosed government plans to equip RIDA and rural district councils with necessary tools for repairs. He noted previous capacity issues and emphasized recent government efforts to enhance infrastructure support under the second republic.Concerns have been raised by Zimbabweans regarding the quality of road maintenance conducted by contracted companies, prompting the government to consider blacklisting underperforming firms.