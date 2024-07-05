'2030 Mnangagwa will not be around'

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made a significant announcement amidst factional tensions within Zanu-PF, stating that he will not seek a third term in office.Speaking at the commissioning of the Mutare Teachers' College fruit juice and water processing plant, Mnangagwa clarified that he will abide by the party and constitutional rules, which limit presidents to two five-year terms. This declaration comes amid speculation and internal strife within Zanu-PF, fueled by slogans like "ED2030" suggesting Mnangagwa's intention to extend his term beyond 2028.Political observers caution that while Mnangagwa's statement provides clarity on the constitutional framework, its sincerity remains a subject of skepticism.The announcement aims to quell internal dissent and stabilize the political landscape, particularly amidst recent revelations of corruption involving figures like tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo. However, analysts emphasize the need for vigilance to ensure Mnangagwa follows through on his commitment, given past political maneuverings and internal power struggles within Zanu-PF.Moreover, Mnangagwa outlined plans to bolster Zimbabwe's economic sovereignty by promoting the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency as an alternative to the US dollar. He criticized reliance on foreign currencies amid strained international relations, suggesting a shift towards domestic financial autonomy.This economic strategy, Mnangagwa argues, will reduce dependency on external financial systems perceived as hostile to Zimbabwe's interests, signaling a broader agenda of economic self-reliance and national currency promotion.