Bed-hopping-accused brutally attacked

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Kensington plots on the outskirts of Bulawayo survived death by a whisker after he was severely attacked with stones for allegedly bedding a married woman.Bongani Bandla (32) appeared for trial before Bulawayo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga facing an attempted murder charge. He pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was remanded in custody for the commencement of trial.Owen Mugari appeared for the State. The State allegations are that last Saturday while Bandla and Bernard Moyo (31) were in the company of other miners at a mine situated at Kensington, the pair started to trade insults. Bandla fumed at Moyo, accusing him of bedding his wife. In a fit of rage, Bandla reached for stones and attacked his alleged love rival on the head, causing him to bleed and collapse in a pool of blood.A Good Samaritan from the mine rushed Moyo to the hospital for medical attention. The incident was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Bandla.