Bulawayo blames Apostolic churches for erratic rainfall patterns

WHILE changes in climate patterns are blamed for altering local weather patterns and potentially contributing to changes in rainfall across the country, a revelation about what specifically affects rainfall patterns in the City of Bulawayo will leave you startled.The City Fathers attributed the unusual rainfall patterns to the spread of churches that congregate in bushy areas, particularly Apostolic sects' groupings, who engage in open-air worship services with their rituals and display religious paraphernalia, including clothing materials and flags around the city in bushy areas. According to the City Fathers, this was against the region's cultural values.This attribution regarding the cause of unusual rainfall patterns in the city, which is contained in the latest council minutes was discovered during research on open-air worshippers and the environmental impacts of open-air worship.Ward 10 Councillor, Khalazani Ndlovu applauded the Environmental Management and Engineering Services Committee and the department for their initiative in carrying out such an informative research project on open-air worship and its environmental impacts."It was Council's duty to protect the environment. The number of these open-air worshippers was increasing in open bushy spaces. Her major concern was the use of clothing materials and the raising of flags in the bush. This was against the region's cultural values. It was believed to affect the rainfall patterns in the city. She also noted that most of them were members of the Vapostori sect who came from outside the City," partly read the minutes.Ward 15 Clr, Ashton Mhlanga commended the efforts of local political pressure groups for their initiative in encouraging open-air worshippers to register with the City Council and be designated appropriate places for worship.He also inquired about the reason for the delay in allocating designated areas for Apostolic churches. Environmental Management and Engineering Services Committee chairperson who is also Ward 29 Councillor, Rowen Sekete responded by explaining that the council researched to gain a better understanding of the religious sects.He said they aimed to develop a relevant policy and implement appropriate by-laws. According to the previous minutes, the issue of open-air worship has become a growing concern.The Director of Housing and Community Services, Dictor Khumalo, reported that numerous enforcement actions and attempts to engage with the churches have been unsuccessful.The Department then undertook a study to establish the nature and extent of open space worshipping in Bulawayo, assess the impact of open space worship on the environment and ultimately develop strategies for addressing this practice.To achieve this, two ranger teams were established, one deployed in the eastern and the other in the western parts of Bulawayo and a summary of the findings identified a blatant disregard for regulations, including the Protection of Lands By-Laws, the Regional Town and Country Planning Act and the EMA (Environmental Management Agency) Act."The land was inaccessible, with no potable water source and even sewer reticulation. All the urban requirements for a settlement were not available. There was land and social invasion. As a result, local communities had taken the law into their hands and this led to social disharmony especially the paraphernalia hanging around the city."These were believed to be the cause of the lack of rainfall. Council was also losing a lot of revenue running into thousands of USD/ZiG through unpaid but occupied land. There was also the danger/risk that the public was being abused and these issues remain unknown. Those who had built some structures, especially Blair toilets had increased chances of disease outbreaks, especially during the rainy seasons," the summary of the findings read in part.In light of the findings regarding open-air worship practices, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) resolved to conduct educational awareness campaigns to inform Apostolic churches and residents about council land management legislation and environmental management bylaws.The Lands Inspectorate subsection will also intensify patrols and enforce relevant bylaws on open space worshippers. Apostolic churches were also directed to stop mounting flags, tents, clothing, banners, and any displays considered culturally offensive or threatening, such as knives.These items must be removed to maintain social harmony. All rituals and related paraphernalia found on council land will be removed and the perpetrators will be fined according to relevant council environmental by-laws. The local authority in collaboration with EMA, will also impose fines on Apostolic churches found making ritual fires since they contribute to veld fires, land degradation, and endanger property and lives.