Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

16 teachers paraded naked to check who was menstruating!

by Staff reporter
05 Jul 2024 at 11:50hrs | Views
A SENIOR staffer at Nkayi High School in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North province is accused of demeaning female teachers after forcing them to pose naked for an ancillary staff member to check which of them was on periods.

The senior member is said to have flown off the handle after finding out that someone had messed up a toilet, with what was said to be menstrual blood, sources said. The embarrassing incident which happened last Wednesday has destroyed morale among teachers at the school who feel the senior member was treating them like slaves. About 16 female teachers were forced to undergo the demeaning behaviour.

Breathing fire, the boss is said to have summoned female teachers to the staffroom and demanded a confession from "the culprit." Quivering in fear, some teachers are said to have pointed out that pupils also use the toilet. A teacher at the school who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal blew the cover on the incident.

"We were called to the staff room towards break time. The senior staffer was furious and insulted us with unprintable words accusing us of causing the mess in the female toilet. They did not take any reasoning from us and ordered us to strip naked so that an ancillary staff member who does cleaning at the school could check who was on her period.

"We tried to resist, but they would not take a no for an answer. They said only the culprit would refuse a physical inspection. All the female teachers who were at the school were forced to endure the dehumanising act. We lined up after removing all the clothes from the lower half of our bodies and spread our legs so that the grounds lady could inspect us," said the source.

The teachers said they felt violated by one of their own and they feel they have no protection at the school. The source said to add salt to injury, a log book has since been created for anyone visiting the toilet, which now remains locked all the time.

"We removed our panties in the presence of the school cleaner. Some of the teachers are married people who are close to retirement but were violated by someone who is in their 40s in terms of age. We were never given the results which confirms that this act (messing up the toilet) was probably done by a learner. Our dignity was taken because if you are married you only take off your panties for your partner, not to be inspected under those circumstances. We have been forced to use the learners' toilets because imagine being recorded the time you enter the toilet and when you come out. This is witchcraft, the environment is no longer conducive for us to perform our duties," said the source.

The handles of the toilet door in question were this week vandalised as teachers threatened to take the matter to the District Schools Inspector as the school head has remained mute despite the attacks against the female teachers. Efforts to get a comment from the school administration were unsuccessful. However, a manager who works with an organisation that deals with fighting gender-based violence and abuse against women said the affected teachers must get counselling.

"If this is true, it is sad and distressful that the female teachers had to go through such a harrowing situation where their dignity has not been respected. The affected teachers must receive emotional support (counselling) as experiencing such is traumatic. The teachers are encouraged to document the incident and follow the procedure in reporting the incident to the education authorities. The affected teachers may want to consult legal professionals on their rights and options," she said.

Source - bmetro
More on: #Teachwrs, #Nkayi, #Parade

Comments


Must Read

Chief's messenger bashed serving a summon

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

Minister fires warning shots at Harare brothels

6 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Police remove artisanal miners from Jumbo

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

3 Beitbridge cops up for rape

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Staff exodus at Gwanda RDC sparks concerns

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

MDC awarded US$90,000 in showdown over Bulawayo party offices

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabweans skeptical as Motsoaledi resumes role as health minister

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabwe to craft gemstone marketing framework

6 hrs ago | 19 Views

Dynamos players boycott training, again

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zuma says MKP has evidence to back its IEC vote-rigging claims

7 hrs ago | 41 Views

Hichilema promises to reach out to Lungu for talks

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Lungu dares Hichilema

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

'Don't kill Chris Hani again' challenges ANC's modern path`

9 hrs ago | 114 Views

Wife cheats again, caught again

12 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Zimbabwean man wants his R1.6 million lobola back

12 hrs ago | 824 Views

India bounce back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 56 Views

Man axes wife to death, commits suicide

12 hrs ago | 564 Views

John II's mission impossible to save Zimbabwe economy clocks 100 days

12 hrs ago | 327 Views

Vehicle scandal rocks Harare Town House

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Clarity on Zimbabwe exemption permits deadline in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 902 Views

CCC senator who is a war veteran dies

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Motorist jailed for running over minor

12 hrs ago | 162 Views

Warrant of arrest for gun-toting businessman

12 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens as boreholes break down

12 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mwonzora calls for Zimbabwe to rejoin the club of ex-British colonies

12 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe company ventures into lithium battery production

12 hrs ago | 173 Views

Special dispensation on cards for Zimbabwe Diasporans in need of land

12 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe diaspora remittances up 18%

12 hrs ago | 60 Views

Prince Dube joins Young Africans

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Drawing parallels between Kenya and Zimbabwe's social, economic, and political disturbances

24 hrs ago | 462 Views

Apostolic church women's club wreaks havoc in Mash Central

07 Jul 2024 at 22:43hrs | 514 Views

Sex-loving mine manager suspended

07 Jul 2024 at 22:36hrs | 1599 Views

Chikwaka Villagers Terrorized by Land Grabbing 'Authoritarian' Headman Mungoni

07 Jul 2024 at 22:34hrs | 385 Views

Churches call for peace ahead of SADC Summit

07 Jul 2024 at 22:30hrs | 570 Views

Fire guts Shearwater Adventures flat in Victoria Falls

07 Jul 2024 at 19:32hrs | 451 Views

Oppenheimer, Soros exerting undue influence to prevent Hlophe's ascension

07 Jul 2024 at 19:18hrs | 648 Views

Zimbabwean youngster Tanatswa Nyakuhwa signs first pro deal at Cardiff City

07 Jul 2024 at 19:17hrs | 210 Views

Zuma's MK Party brings big guns to NCOP

07 Jul 2024 at 19:02hrs | 2665 Views

MK Party to lodge fresh case of vote-rigging

07 Jul 2024 at 18:10hrs | 177 Views

Captured Electoral Court slaps MK Party members with R150,000 fines

07 Jul 2024 at 18:09hrs | 197 Views

Zimbabwe's traditional healers take to TikTok

07 Jul 2024 at 18:01hrs | 233 Views

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso signsa confederation treaty

07 Jul 2024 at 17:40hrs | 199 Views

ZACC Investigating Officer goes rogue

07 Jul 2024 at 17:37hrs | 872 Views

Mnangagwa goes after Mugabe’s family, relatives

07 Jul 2024 at 17:34hrs | 6754 Views

Lawyer sued RG over wrong passport IsiNdebele words

07 Jul 2024 at 12:40hrs | 2899 Views

John II tames Zimbabwe currency turmoil

07 Jul 2024 at 11:54hrs | 734 Views

UK Indian ex-PM's Rwanda asylum project scrapped

07 Jul 2024 at 11:42hrs | 442 Views

Protests are not illegal in Zimbabwe

07 Jul 2024 at 11:34hrs | 471 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia geopolitical battle

07 Jul 2024 at 11:33hrs | 446 Views

Students agitate for clean-up of dirt in Mnangagwa's govt

07 Jul 2024 at 11:00hrs | 493 Views