Man thrashed for friend's crimes

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 46-YEAR-OLD man from Mbembesi in Matabeleland North province was beaten to the pulp by a trio over an unknown dispute after he failed to disclose the whereabouts of his friend.Patrick Mpengesi (49) pleaded not guilty to attempted murder before Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza. He was remanded in custody to 12 July.According to the state, on 8 March 2023, at around 3 pm Mpengesi together Aggripa Mutongana and Elvis Khona, his accomplices who are still at large, were driving their scotch cart when they met up with Farai Mtambo who was seated at Fingo bar.The trio enquired on the whereabouts of his friend, Kenneth Mujoli and Mpengesi demanded to see Mtambo. They did not give Mtambo the opportunity to respond and struck him with a knobkerrie on the head and he fell to the ground.The two other culprits joined Mpengesi to assault Mtambo with knobkerries all over the body. After the assault, they ferried Mtambo with their scotch cart to Mantanjeni village and later dumped him by the roadside close to his homestead.He sustained a fractured left hand, a swollen face, bruises all over the body, and a deep cut on the head. The matter was reported to the police and a medical report was produced in court as evidence.