Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Church romance turns nasty

by Staff reporter
05 Jul 2024 at 16:25hrs | Views
Losing a job is one of the most heart-breaking experiences that one has to go through, especially in circumstances where they feel they were unfairly dismissed.

This might ring true for a single mother of two from Bulawayo who has been left devastated after she was fired from employment at Child Care Ministries Zimbabwe (CCM), a non-governmental organisation, for dating a pastor who was also employed in the organisation.

The woman, Faris Tembo, said she was in a relationship with Pastor Leonard Changara for 10 months and when she heard rumours that her lover was getting married to another woman, she confided in a senior pastor at their organisation and church.

"I was in a relationship with a pastor from our church, Changara from May 2022 up to February 2023. After dating this pastor for 10 months, I heard that he was getting married to another woman. I confronted him and he denied the allegations. I approached the Senior Pastor, Amos Ndlovu telling him about my relationship with Changara and I thought that as a senior pastor, he would advise us but little did I know that I was digging my own grave," said Tembo.

Tembo indicated that after confiding in the senior pastor she was suspended from work. Part of the letter dated 19 April 2023 and signed by Programme manager, Jeanel M Kugarakupiri reads:

"Following on the email that you did to Pastor Albert Ngalu on the 27th of March and in the email, you acknowledge that you approached Pastor Amos seeking advice about your relationship with Pastor Leonard Chingara. Further to the enquiry we had today on 19th of April 2023 with yourself in the presence of myself, Pastor Nomsa Saurosi and Mengezi Dube, wherein you did not give us any information, I then approached Pastor Amos for more information about this matter.

He alluded that you told him about your intimate/sexual relationship with Pastor Leonard. With the above, it is evident that you have acted in a manner which is not consistent with your employment standards. Hence, it is necessary to do some thorough investigations and you are suspended from your duties as a facilitator with effect from the 20th of April 2023 for three months without any salary or benefits and you will be called in for a hearing after the conclusion of the investigations.

Tembo added that she had a traumatic experience when she was interrogated by senior members of the organisation, who are pastors.

"I received a letter of suspension after informing the senior pastor about the challenges that I had with Changara. I was called for a meeting by three male pastors who asked me uncomfortable questions about my relationship. These pastors asked me about the number of times that I engaged in sexual intercourse with Changara and if we were using protection. I served my suspension for three months and Changara was also suspended. After serving my suspension, I was not reinstated but Changara went back to work and I believe that this is probably because he is related to the owner of the organisation," claimed Tembo.

Tembo indicated that she was then served with a letter of non-renewal of the job contract.

"In November 2023, I was called to the office and served with a letter stating that my contract was not going to be renewed. I asked why Changara was not punished, they indicated that he was going to serve his own punishment.

I sent the Church Bishop a message and aired my discontent and that is when I was summoned to a meeting and they asked me to choose between getting my five months' salary that was owed to me and getting my job back. I chose my salary and leaving as the working environment was toxic," said Tembo.

A letter addressed to Tembo by CCM on 24 April 2023, indicated that she was suspended for misconduct.

"We refer to the letter that we issued you on 24 April 2023, where we suspended you pending further investigation for three months, however, the investigations took a bit longer than expected. We observed from the investigations done, that as an employee of the organisation, you indeed breached the national code of conduct and your contract according to Article 18.

"The code states that if an employee commits a serious misconduct if he or she commits any of the following offences- any act of conduct or omission inconsistent with the fulfilment of the express or implied conditions of his or her contract," read the letter.



Source - bmetro
More on: #Church, #Nasty, #Romance

Comments


Must Read

Chief's messenger bashed serving a summon

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

Minister fires warning shots at Harare brothels

6 hrs ago | 2112 Views

Police remove artisanal miners from Jumbo

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

3 Beitbridge cops up for rape

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Staff exodus at Gwanda RDC sparks concerns

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

MDC awarded US$90,000 in showdown over Bulawayo party offices

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabweans skeptical as Motsoaledi resumes role as health minister

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zimbabwe to craft gemstone marketing framework

6 hrs ago | 19 Views

Dynamos players boycott training, again

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zuma says MKP has evidence to back its IEC vote-rigging claims

7 hrs ago | 41 Views

Hichilema promises to reach out to Lungu for talks

8 hrs ago | 451 Views

Lungu dares Hichilema

8 hrs ago | 692 Views

'Don't kill Chris Hani again' challenges ANC's modern path`

9 hrs ago | 114 Views

Wife cheats again, caught again

12 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Zimbabwean man wants his R1.6 million lobola back

12 hrs ago | 824 Views

India bounce back with a 100-run win over Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 56 Views

Man axes wife to death, commits suicide

12 hrs ago | 564 Views

John II's mission impossible to save Zimbabwe economy clocks 100 days

12 hrs ago | 327 Views

Vehicle scandal rocks Harare Town House

12 hrs ago | 320 Views

Clarity on Zimbabwe exemption permits deadline in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 902 Views

CCC senator who is a war veteran dies

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Motorist jailed for running over minor

12 hrs ago | 162 Views

Warrant of arrest for gun-toting businessman

12 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bulawayo water crisis worsens as boreholes break down

12 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mwonzora calls for Zimbabwe to rejoin the club of ex-British colonies

12 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe company ventures into lithium battery production

12 hrs ago | 173 Views

Special dispensation on cards for Zimbabwe Diasporans in need of land

12 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe diaspora remittances up 18%

12 hrs ago | 60 Views

Prince Dube joins Young Africans

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Drawing parallels between Kenya and Zimbabwe's social, economic, and political disturbances

24 hrs ago | 462 Views

Apostolic church women's club wreaks havoc in Mash Central

07 Jul 2024 at 22:43hrs | 514 Views

Sex-loving mine manager suspended

07 Jul 2024 at 22:36hrs | 1599 Views

Chikwaka Villagers Terrorized by Land Grabbing 'Authoritarian' Headman Mungoni

07 Jul 2024 at 22:34hrs | 385 Views

Churches call for peace ahead of SADC Summit

07 Jul 2024 at 22:30hrs | 570 Views

Fire guts Shearwater Adventures flat in Victoria Falls

07 Jul 2024 at 19:32hrs | 451 Views

Oppenheimer, Soros exerting undue influence to prevent Hlophe's ascension

07 Jul 2024 at 19:18hrs | 648 Views

Zimbabwean youngster Tanatswa Nyakuhwa signs first pro deal at Cardiff City

07 Jul 2024 at 19:17hrs | 210 Views

Zuma's MK Party brings big guns to NCOP

07 Jul 2024 at 19:02hrs | 2665 Views

MK Party to lodge fresh case of vote-rigging

07 Jul 2024 at 18:10hrs | 177 Views

Captured Electoral Court slaps MK Party members with R150,000 fines

07 Jul 2024 at 18:09hrs | 197 Views

Zimbabwe's traditional healers take to TikTok

07 Jul 2024 at 18:01hrs | 233 Views

Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso signsa confederation treaty

07 Jul 2024 at 17:40hrs | 199 Views

ZACC Investigating Officer goes rogue

07 Jul 2024 at 17:37hrs | 872 Views

Mnangagwa goes after Mugabe’s family, relatives

07 Jul 2024 at 17:34hrs | 6755 Views

Lawyer sued RG over wrong passport IsiNdebele words

07 Jul 2024 at 12:40hrs | 2901 Views

John II tames Zimbabwe currency turmoil

07 Jul 2024 at 11:54hrs | 734 Views

UK Indian ex-PM's Rwanda asylum project scrapped

07 Jul 2024 at 11:42hrs | 442 Views

Protests are not illegal in Zimbabwe

07 Jul 2024 at 11:34hrs | 471 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia geopolitical battle

07 Jul 2024 at 11:33hrs | 446 Views

Students agitate for clean-up of dirt in Mnangagwa's govt

07 Jul 2024 at 11:00hrs | 493 Views