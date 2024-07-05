Man runs away, leaves wife being robbed

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Pumula North suburb in Bulawayo ran away leaving his wife at the mercy of robbers who stabbed her in the thigh and allegedly robbed her US$90 and a cellphone.The incident was confirmed by Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele."We would like to discourage members of the public from walking along footpaths because they will be exposing themselves to criminals. We would also like to urge those who knock-off from work late at night to hire a taxi rather than mshikashika," she said.She appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the four robbers."We would like to appeal for information that could lead to the arrest of the four suspects. Anyone with information can contact any nearest police station," she said.A family member of Abraham Tshuma and his wife Tariro Mngwabi said Mngwabi knocked off from work at around 11 pm after that, she and her husband boarded a commuter omnibus to their home in Pumula North suburb.They disembarked at Intemba bus stop and walked along a footpath to their home. While they were on their way to their home disaster struck. Four robbers who were armed with a machete and a knife swooped on them. The family member said upon seeing the robbers Tshuma summoned his athletics skills and ran away."Three robbers chased after Tshuma while one of them remained guarding the woman. He took out his Okapi knife and threatened to stab her if she screamed," said the relative.The woman plucked up courage and snatched the knife from his tight grip before stabbing him."He screamed prompting his accomplices to return and they found the woman pinning him down. They attacked her with a machete on the thigh before robbing her of US $90 and a cellphone. After that they ran away," said the relative.Tshuma later returned to the scene in the company of his neighbours and his wife was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical treatment.