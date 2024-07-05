Chief Mathema defends removed Minister

News / National

Chief Khulumani Mathema of Gwanda, Matabeleland South province, voiced support for Bubi MP Simelisizwe Sibanda's stance on the issue of Early Childhood Development (ECD) and language policies in Zimbabwe. Sibanda was removed as Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education following a controversy where he allegedly expressed tribal sentiments against an ECD teacher, Winnet Mharadze, at Clonnmore Primary School on June 24, 2024.Chief Mathema acknowledged that while Sibanda faced criticism for his remarks, he was justified in raising concerns about compliance with the constitution and education policies regarding ECD, language, and culture in Zimbabwe. He praised Sibanda for courageously addressing a contentious issue that touches on fundamental rights and national identity.Mathema emphasized the importance of enforcing policies that advocate for children learning in their mother tongue, supported by teachers who speak their languages. He noted that this requirement is enshrined in Zimbabwe's constitution, with provisions for 16 official languages.Sibanda's comments reportedly questioned why Mharadze, who is Shona-speaking, was teaching ECD in Bubi, Matabeleland North, where Ndebele is predominantly spoken. He allegedly ordered her dismissal, citing the policy that children should be taught in their mother tongue.However, Sibanda later apologized, recognizing that his approach was inappropriate for a national leader. He acknowledged the need to address such issues through official channels and policy interventions rather than personal directives.The incident has sparked debates, particularly in Matabeleland, highlighting ongoing sensitivities and concerns over language and cultural policies in Zimbabwean education.