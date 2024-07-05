Kombi driver beats girlfriend to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

The tragic incident involves Auther Tshuma, a KOMBI driver from Plumtree, who has been arrested for allegedly beating his 20-year-old girlfriend, Kwanele Ngwenya, to death.The incident occurred after what was described as "a romantic night" at his homestead. Kwanele, from Mphugwi village in Bulilima District, died on June 27 due to severe injuries including brain injuries and head trauma, as revealed by a post-mortem report.The family spokesperson, Mr. Ordain Ngwenya, expressed deep distress over the incident, stating that the suspect initially claimed she had suffered seizures. However, the severity of her injuries was only fully realized upon arrival at Kwanele's grandmother's home, where they sought help after the incident.The family has voiced dissatisfaction with how Madlambudzi Police handled the case initially, accusing them of prematurely exonerating the suspect before intervention from higher authorities led to his arrest and court appearance.The suspect remains in custody following a court appearance in Plumtree, with further developments expected as the case progresses.