Zimbabwe's legal titan dies

by Staff reporter
05 Jul 2024 at 17:06hrs | Views
Sternford Moyo, a distinguished Zimbabwean legal titan, passed away this morning after a brief illness. Moyo, a senior partner and chairman at Harare-based law firm Scanlen and Holderness, was revered both domestically and internationally as a skilled lawyer and leader in the legal profession.

Joining Scanlen in 1981 after graduating with distinction from the University of Zimbabwe, Moyo held numerous high-profile corporate directorships and was recognized for his contributions to mining, commercial, and corporate law.

Notably, he was the first African President of the International Bar Association (IBA) since its establishment in 1947. Throughout his career, Moyo held several senior IBA roles, including council member, management board member, and co-chair of the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute. He also served as a trustee of several IBA-established entities.

In the corporate world, Moyo held chairman positions at Delta Corporation, Schweppes Zimbabwe Ltd, and Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Ltd, among others. He was also recognized for his unwavering commitment to the rule of law and was admitted as a Freeman of the City of London in 2022.

Moyo's contributions to legal education included teaching corporate, commercial, and constitutional law and participating in the University of Oxford's Media Law Advocates training program. His legacy is marked by his support for democratic and constitutional development in Zimbabwe.

