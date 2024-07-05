News / National
Zambia has its Tshabangu moment as 9 PF MP seats declared vacant
05 Jul 2024 at 17:36hrs | Views
The Speaker of the National Assembly in Zambia has declared the nine seats of Members of Parliament from the Patriotic Front that recently lost their case in the Constitutional Court challenging their expulsion by Miles Sampa.
Those affected are; Ronald Kaoma Chitotela (Pambashe) Nickson Chilangwa( Kawambwa), Christopher Kangombe (Kamfinsa), Remember Chanda Mutale ( Chitambo), Brian Mundubile ( Mporokoso), Stephen Kampyongo (Shiwangandu), Mulenga Fube (Chilubi) and Mutotwe Kafwaya.
Speaker has refused to recognize the letter written by Miles Sampa renouncing the expulsion stating that Morgan Ng'ona, the so-called Secretary-General should have written the letter of renunciation to the Speaker.
The Speaker has also refused information that shows a process was filed in the Constitutional Court against the earlier judgment.
Nine PF held Parliamentary seats were declared vacant
Pambashe - Ronald Chitotela
Lupososhi - Emmanuel Mpakata
Kawambwa - Nickson Chilangwa
Kamfinsa - Christopher Kang'ombe
Chitambo - Remember Chanda Mutale
Mporokoso - Brian Mundubile
Shiwang'andu - Stephen Kampyongo
Chilubi - Mulenga Fube
Lunte - Mutotwe Kafwaya
Those affected are; Ronald Kaoma Chitotela (Pambashe) Nickson Chilangwa( Kawambwa), Christopher Kangombe (Kamfinsa), Remember Chanda Mutale ( Chitambo), Brian Mundubile ( Mporokoso), Stephen Kampyongo (Shiwangandu), Mulenga Fube (Chilubi) and Mutotwe Kafwaya.
Speaker has refused to recognize the letter written by Miles Sampa renouncing the expulsion stating that Morgan Ng'ona, the so-called Secretary-General should have written the letter of renunciation to the Speaker.
Nine PF held Parliamentary seats were declared vacant
Pambashe - Ronald Chitotela
Lupososhi - Emmanuel Mpakata
Kawambwa - Nickson Chilangwa
Kamfinsa - Christopher Kang'ombe
Chitambo - Remember Chanda Mutale
Mporokoso - Brian Mundubile
Shiwang'andu - Stephen Kampyongo
Chilubi - Mulenga Fube
Lunte - Mutotwe Kafwaya
Source - online