Zambia has its Tshabangu moment as 9 PF MP seats declared vacant

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Speaker of the National Assembly in Zambia has declared the nine seats of Members of Parliament from the Patriotic Front that recently lost their case in the Constitutional Court challenging their expulsion by Miles Sampa.Those affected are; Ronald Kaoma Chitotela (Pambashe) Nickson Chilangwa( Kawambwa), Christopher Kangombe (Kamfinsa), Remember Chanda Mutale ( Chitambo), Brian Mundubile ( Mporokoso), Stephen Kampyongo (Shiwangandu), Mulenga Fube (Chilubi) and Mutotwe Kafwaya.Speaker has refused to recognize the letter written by Miles Sampa renouncing the expulsion stating that Morgan Ng'ona, the so-called Secretary-General should have written the letter of renunciation to the Speaker.The Speaker has also refused information that shows a process was filed in the Constitutional Court against the earlier judgment.Nine PF held Parliamentary seats were declared vacantPambashe - Ronald ChitotelaLupososhi - Emmanuel MpakataKawambwa - Nickson ChilangwaKamfinsa - Christopher Kang'ombeChitambo - Remember Chanda MutaleMporokoso - Brian MundubileShiwang'andu - Stephen KampyongoChilubi - Mulenga FubeLunte - Mutotwe Kafwaya