Chimombe, Mpofu to remain in jail over the weekend

News / National

by Staff reporter

Businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu will remain in jail over the weekend due to the unavailability of the presiding magistrate, Mrs. Marehwanazvo Gofa, who is unwell. Their bail hearing has been adjourned to Monday morning by Harare regional magistrate Mr. Stanford Mambanje.Chimombe and Mpofu face fraud charges involving US$7 million received from the government to buy goats for the Presidential Goat Scheme. The bail hearing will resume with the cross-examination of the leading investigating officer from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) by the defense lawyers.In the previous court session, ZACC investigator Mr. Henry Chapwanya testified that the prosecution plans to present 13 witnesses, with statements already recorded from six. He argued that the defendants might interfere with witnesses, given their prior interactions during negotiations for the goat tender.The State alleges that Mpofu and Chimombe forged documents to qualify their company for the tender, which they eventually won. Prosecutor Mr. Anesu Chirenje presented various pieces of documentary evidence, including a memo circulated on social media, a fake NSSA clearance certificate, a forged compliance certificate, meeting minutes from the Ministry of Lands, and an affidavit from Mr. Chapwanya.