Phillip Chiyangwa at it again

by Staff reporter
06 Jul 2024 at 11:40hrs | Views
Phillip Chiyangwa, known as Captain Fiasco, and his long-time fiancée Sarah Frankis, held a lavish wedding planned in just nine days. The event, orchestrated by Sarah’s sister Elaine Frankis, was attended by 50 guests and took place on June 28, 2024.

Phillip, renowned for his business acumen and extravagant lifestyle, wore a special black tuxedo purchased from South Africa. Sarah wore an exquisite gown by designer Ishmael Tsakatsa, inspired by a long-cherished picture on her phone. The gown, featuring pearl, glass beads, crystals, and rhinestone embellishments, took 215 hours to complete.

The wedding took place at Chiyangwa's Borrowdale Brooke mansion, transformed into a paradise by event manager Godfrey Ngomani. The highlight was a stage set over the swimming pool, fulfilling Sarah's dream of "walking on water."

The reception featured a simple yet elegant three-tier cake by popular cake maker Michealson. Among the prominent guests were Prophet Walter Magaya, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, and other notable figures. The rings were sourced from Browns.

The couple, together for over a decade with five children, created a memorable and talked-about event, leaving a lasting impression on those who attended.


Source - The Herald

