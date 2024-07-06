No refund, no return policy in shops illegal

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) has emphasized the importance of consumers exercising their rights to quality services under the Consumer Protection Act. Consumers dissatisfied with their purchases are entitled to return goods as specified by the law. Mr. Kudakwashe Mudereri, the CPC's research and public affairs manager, reiterated that consumer rights must always be respected.The CPC has conducted 10,000 inspections and prosecuted 2,000 businesses across the country, in line with the government's policy of inclusivity. The most common violation found was the sale of expired products, a practice that took advantage of consumers before the law's implementation. Offending businesses have been prosecuted and fined.Mr. Mudereri also highlighted that some shops incorrectly claim that products cannot be returned once they leave the store. He clarified that consumers are entitled to refunds, exchanges, or corresponding products if they are unhappy with their purchases. The CPC aims to ensure compliance with the law to guarantee that consumers receive the best available products.Additionally, the CPC uncovered other violations, such as charging consumers prices different from those displayed on shelves.