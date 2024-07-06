Bulawayo seeks to draw water from Filabusi

News / National

by Staff reporter

The escalating water crisis in Bulawayo has prompted city officials to seek updates on plans to draw water from Lake Cunningham in Filabusi, Matabeleland South province. The city is currently implementing a severe water-shedding program to conserve water until the next rainy season.The council announced plans to construct Glass Block Dam in Filabusi to address the crisis, which is attributed to drought and an increasing population. Both the central government and the council have been criticized for failing to build more dams to accommodate the growing urban population.Some suburbs, like parts of Cowdray Park, lack water connections, while other areas near the city's water systems struggle to get supplies. Glass Block Dam is expected to supplement Bulawayo's six existing water supply dams. Due to low water levels, Umzingwane Dam has been decommissioned, and Upper Ncema is set to follow.The council's latest report highlights that water demand in Cowdray Park is outpacing supply, forcing residents to use unprotected and contaminated wells. The water action committee is evaluating the costs of hiring private water bowsers versus repairing council bowsers.Despite studies and recommendations on improving the water supply, such as pumping water from Lake Cunningham to Ncema Waterworks and findings by government consultant engineer Paul Kruger, no action has been taken. Bopoma Dam remains undeveloped due to pending documentation.The council report noted that the previous rainy season was poor, and the upcoming 2024 dry season is expected to be challenging with multiple supply dams being decommissioned. Councillors urged prioritizing measures to conserve water, repairing leaks, and improving the efficiency of the pipe inspection and repair process.Only three of the council's seven water bowsers are operational, leading to the more costly option of hiring private bowsers. An NGO, Africa Ahead, left a borehole project in ward 25 incomplete, which residents have tried to finish by purchasing Jojo tanks.Councillor Mxolisi Mahlangu emphasized the need for prompt repairs to prevent water loss from pipe bursts, citing delays in attending to such issues. He called on the council to prioritize these repairs to conserve the remaining water.