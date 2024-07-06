SA-based miner loses R440,000 to fraudster

News / National

by Staff reporter

A South Africa-based mining company, Davure Mining, was defrauded of R440,000 by a suspected fraudster while attempting to acquire a motor vehicle. Harare magistrate Stranley Mambanje remanded the accused, Calton Mudiwiwa (39), out of custody to July 26 pending further investigation.Davure Mining, represented by its manager Masimba Mukarati, operates subsidiaries in South Africa and Zimbabwe with interests in mining, cattle ranching, and agriculture. On October 20, 2021, Mukarati sought to purchase a Toyota Hilux Legend 50 double-cab from South Africa. Mudiwiwa offered to assist with importing the vehicle. Davure Mining paid the vehicle's price to Wish Worthy Investments using funds from its South Africa FNB Bank account, based on Mudiwiwa's instructions.After the payment, Mukarati provided proof of payment to Mudiwiwa, but Mudiwiwa failed to import the vehicle. He then started giving false promises and became evasive. Mukarati reported the matter to the police, leading to Mudiwiwa's arrest.