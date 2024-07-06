Mnangagwa's Damascene moment

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced on Thursday that he is in his final term and plans to retire when his tenure ends in 2028. Speaking at the commissioning of the Mutare Teachers' College fruit juice and water processing plant, Mnangagwa stated, "I am in my last five-year term, which will end soon. I will be going to rest, and we will go to congress to choose another leader who will follow in my footsteps."This declaration comes despite previous speculation and mixed signals regarding an extension of his presidency. In April, Mnangagwa told Brick by Brick magazine he would not extend his term beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms. However, a month later, he hinted at a desire to rule indefinitely during the 25th Episcopal ordination anniversary of Archbishop Robert Ndlovu, stating, "I can rule and rule and rule."The ambiguity had led to a surge of support from loyalists and cheerleaders, including Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Ncube, who pushed the "ED 2030" slogan, suggesting Mnangagwa would remain in office until 2030. This slogan had been widely adopted at Zanu-PF gatherings and government programs.Mnangagwa's recent clarification may reflect a lack of support from key stakeholders who hold significant influence. The coming weeks will reveal the extent of Mnangagwa's commitment to respecting the constitutional limit on presidential terms.