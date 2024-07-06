Zanu-PF dribble residents in Beitbridge jumbo meat share

News / National

by Staff reporter

There was an uproar in Beitbridge town on Monday regarding the distribution of elephant meat, with residents accusing government officials and Zanu-PF party members of hoarding more than their fair share. The meat came from two elephants that Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Parks Authority) rangers killed near the town along the Limpopo River.Residents, who helped skin and slice the elephants, were frustrated when government officials and Zanu-PF members arrived with pick-up trucks and took most of the meat, claiming it was for civil servants and council officials. This led to public outrage and dissatisfaction expressed primarily on social media.One resident reported that after the labor-intensive process of preparing the meat, government officials and a Zanu-PF vehicle arrived and took the majority of it, leaving little for the ordinary people who had done the work. This incident was widely criticized on social media, with many residents voicing their displeasure over the perceived unfairness and politicization of food distribution.The Parks Authority spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, confirmed the killing of the elephants to eliminate potential danger to residents, as the animals had been chasing people around. This was unusual for Beitbridge, which typically deals with other wildlife such as hippos, monkeys, baboons, and crocodiles but not elephants.Beitbridge East legislator Albert Nguluvhe condemned the actions of the officials, suggesting that they might have been name-dropping and calling for the identification and exposure of those responsible. He stated that politicizing food distribution is unacceptable.