Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's civil servants long for GNU days

by Staff reporter
06 Jul 2024 at 11:48hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE Prison and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officer Mbekezeli Dube* sits hunched over his desk in his discoloured uniform.

The once-vibrant green shade is now a pale shadow of its former self.

Dube pauses a bit and heaves a sigh.

"The second republic has made us earn US$35 a month," Dube forces a smile as he speaks to NewsDay Weekender.

As the City of Harare bustles with the relentless energy of a new day along Mbuya Nehanda Street at the ZPCS headquarters, a pang of nostalgia that competes with mushikashika touts shoots through Dube's head.

"Civil servants are struggling, personally I no longer love myself," the 36-year-old correctional service officer says.

There was a time, Dube reminisces, when a civil servant's salary meant something.

Back then, his pay cheque could cover a comfortable life.

Now, every penny is stretched thin, a constant game of financial agilities and currency changes to keep their heads above water.

The frustration gnaws at Dube.

He was 24 years old when he joined ZPCS, a loyal correctional officer by then.

"I joined the ZPCS not because I wanted to, but I realised that a school dropout was making a significant living out of the US$540 that they earned.

"During the Government of National Unity [GNU], ordinary folks managed to build their own houses and buy their first cars.

"Government workers were earning around US$500 and retiring civil servants took not less than US$20 000 as lump sum money and minimum monthly pensions of around US$300.

"But now [Finance minister] Mthuli Ncube has reduced us to destitute. Gender-based violence will never stop when a father, who is a civil servant, gets US$190 monthly salary to pay fees, buy food and pay rent, among other expenses.

"On retirement after 40 years of service, they are given a US$300 lump sum pension contribution. Mthuli Ncube gives us his lunch money as pension. Every month, we are backdated with deductions," the disgruntled Dube says.

The GNU was a coalition government formed by opposition MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai and ruling Zanu-PF party leader Robert Mugabe (both late) and a smaller MDC formation led by Welshman Ncube between February 2009 and July 2013.

The government yesterday said it can only pay what it can afford.

"The government can only give what it can afford as the GDP [gross domestic product] of this country tells us what we can pay the civil servant. The civil servants in this country are [in the] middle income [bracket], I know the salaries and wages of the civil servants," Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister July Moyo told NewsDay Weekender.

"The civil servants are at the higher level as compared to the private sector and earn more than those in the private sector.

"There is a national joint negotiating council which negotiates for many things apart from salaries. They have a timetable on how they negotiate. Just like the turnover of any company can tell you what they can afford to pay workers."

But former Finance minister in the GNU Tendai Biti said he feels pity for the civil servants under the current regime.

He said Finance secretary George Guvamatanga was to blame for the workers' plight.

"I am sorry to say this, civil servants may wish to go back to US$540 salaries, but with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government, it is impossible. A mosquito will never kill malaria, never," Biti said.

Dube's predicament is not different from other civil servants from different fields.

Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) general duty soldier Mengezi Dliwayo* says this is not what they signed up for when they joined the organisation.

He says public service used to be about making a difference and not this joke of the government.

The constant feeling of being underpaid and undervalued litters his mind as he narrates his predicament.

"Awa ndiwo ma funnies [These are jokes]. I get paid ZiG$1 300 and US$190 as monthly salary. I have to pay rent and other bills.

"This is why we have many ex-soldiers who quit and join armed robbers. The biggest problem is we cannot speak out, especially the uniformed forces like police, ZPCS and army. I honestly miss that US$540 salary which we used to get," Dliwayo tells NewsDay Weekender.

In an interview, ZNA spokesperson Colonel Alphios Makotore did not disclose how many officers have left the organisation since 2018 before reaching 20 years of service.

Makotore was, however, quick to cite section 17 (1) (2) of the Defence Act [Chapter 11:02] which reads: "(1) An officer may, in writing, tender the resignation of his commission to the Commander, but shall not, unless otherwise ordered by the minister, be relieved of the duties of his appointment until he has received notification in writing that his resignation has been accepted by the President. (2) An officer who resigns his commission in terms of subsection (1) and resigns from his employment in the Defence Forces in terms of any regulations shall not be exempt from any service in the Reserve Force to which he may be liable under this Act"

Last month, ZNA commander Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe presided over the pass out of 1 196 military recruits at Recruits Training Depot in Bulawayo.

The recruits composed of 893 males and 303 females.

In that same month, Mnangagwa presided over the pass out of 753 ZPCS recruits, who graduated after having undergone a six-month training programme in Ntabazinduna.

Even teachers also long for the days of the GNU.

Sithokozile Tshuma*, a secondary teacher in Warren Park, Harare, also yearns for pre-2018 civil servants' salaries, not just for herself, but for all government workers.

She even wishes the political crisis in Zimbabwe could get better.

Opposition politician Nelson Chamisa told NewsDay Weekender that the political crisis in Zimbabwe was the major cause of economic challenges facing civil servants and all other citizens.

"The broken politics in this country breaks everything and the broken economy is a product of broken politics," he said.

Chamisa said Zimbabwe should find common ground to settle political disputes, a development that will improve the state of the economy.

"It does not help to run away from the choice of the people, a political settlement is needed. Look at what happened in South Africa, they respected the choices of the voters who expressed the need for leaders to join hands and work together," he said.

"Mugabe wanted to hit 100 years, but he failed. Mnangagwa might want to die in power, but the power of God can deny him that. There is hope in Zimbabwe and that I can tell."


Source - newsday

Must Read

Dembare battle to contain crisis

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Teacher fired for kissing pupil, asking her to touch his genitals

5 hrs ago | 519 Views

8 iconic musicians from Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Portion of buttocks cut off from dead man in Church shrine

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Man stabs beer mate over song selection

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Bulawayo nurse caught red-handed assisting school girl to do abortion

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Rape cops' released on bail

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

Donald Trump issues fresh challenge to elderly Biden

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

High-tech Western weapons 'useless' in Ukraine conflict

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe fret over new rolling blackouts

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa lawyer's ultimatum to Sanyatwe ends without a retraction

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Debunking mischief about Tagwirei, Sakunda

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Ex-Minister blames devolution delay for Ndebele language woes

7 hrs ago | 172 Views

CCC MPs complicit in Mnangagwa third term agenda

7 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zimbabwe's ZiG primed for seamless international acceptance and usage

7 hrs ago | 620 Views

Second fire in 5 days guts Matopo High School

7 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe holds 7th rank in global rough diamond production

7 hrs ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwean cigarette smuggler busted in SA

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

New player enters Zimbabwe money transfer market

8 hrs ago | 255 Views

SA police on hunting for Zimbabwean murder suspect

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

USD10 million NSSA heist thwarted

8 hrs ago | 304 Views

Supreme Court dismisses NPA's appeal against Wadyajena judgement

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwean truck drivers disappear with load of maize in SA

10 hrs ago | 681 Views

I am suffocating and sick of crying

14 hrs ago | 605 Views

SANDF soldier killed in DRC

14 hrs ago | 414 Views

ZEC scandal gobbles USD100 million

15 hrs ago | 607 Views

Another Chivayo audio leaked

15 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Shots fired after thieves target Mnangagwa's private residence

15 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Jailed CCC activist undergoes operation

15 hrs ago | 368 Views

Ireland imposes visa requirements for South Africa and Botswana

15 hrs ago | 466 Views

SA Home Affairs told to unblock Zimbabwean man's ID

15 hrs ago | 862 Views

Break-in at Mnangagwa nephew's office

15 hrs ago | 163 Views

Inclusive political dialogue can save Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Zacc, Parly must probe Beam funds abuse'

15 hrs ago | 85 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu to spend another week in prison

15 hrs ago | 102 Views

'Rapist cops' remanded in custody

15 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man acquitted of rape

15 hrs ago | 202 Views

Power challenges delay Go Beer re-opening

15 hrs ago | 95 Views

Over US$2 000 collected as BCC, police raid gold panners

15 hrs ago | 63 Views

Man stabs girlfriend for cheating

15 hrs ago | 158 Views

Tragic end to fight for passengers

15 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF suspends Tendai Charuka

15 hrs ago | 268 Views

Mhindirira FC Platinum bound?

15 hrs ago | 43 Views

Mnangagwa moves Gukurahundi genocide hearings launch to Sunday

15 hrs ago | 51 Views

Illegal AK47 possession puts trio behind bars

15 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwean must report land deals corruption

15 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa to assert Zimbabwe's commitment to SADC

15 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Botswana mull tripartite rail project

15 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF Harare cell restructuring extended

15 hrs ago | 25 Views

Falcon Air introduces regular flights to Kariba

15 hrs ago | 85 Views