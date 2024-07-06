Minister Masuka clueless

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration appears uncertain about how to fulfill former President Robert Mugabe's vision of transforming the Lowveld into a greenbelt, following the completion of the Tugwi-Mukosi dam a decade ago. The dam, the largest inland dam in Zimbabwe, is underutilized and is not serving its intended purpose of supporting irrigation and tourism development, apart from irrigating the Lowveld Sugar Estates. This neglect persists despite the severe impacts of climate change and El Niño-induced droughts.Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Anxious Masuka, has been in charge for over five years but has not implemented significant irrigation projects downstream of the dam. Mnangagwa's government has appealed for $2 billion in aid due to the drought, although the dam could potentially irrigate 40,000 hectares and provide food security.Former Zanu-PF MP for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu, criticized the leadership for their incompetence and misplaced priorities, noting that Chivi District suffers from drought despite having access to irrigation water. He highlighted the failure to replicate successful irrigation schemes in the area and pointed out that Masvingo province holds 60% of the country's water but still faces severe drought conditions.Zivhu also lamented the unfulfilled promises made to people displaced by the dam's construction, who now live in poverty with no benefits from the project. He argued that resources are wasted on planning and workshops rather than on tangible development, and he called for investment in utilizing the water bodies for irrigation.Professor Obert Jiri, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, cited resource constraints as a delay in progress at the dam. He mentioned ongoing efforts to secure private sector partnerships for irrigation development and emphasized the need for substantial funding to establish irrigation systems.Dr. Addmore Pazvakavambwa, Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary, defended the government by stating that the dam is used for irrigating sugarcane plantations and supporting fishing cooperatives. However, he acknowledged that the launch of the Tugwi-Mukosi Master Plan is pending, which has stalled further development.Experts estimate that setting up an irrigation system at the dam would cost between $240 million and $360 million. The province currently has 69,637 hectares under irrigation, with most allocated to sugar estates, leaving only a small fraction for other crops.In summary, despite the potential of the Tugwi-Mukosi dam to alleviate drought and enhance food security, it remains underutilized due to leadership challenges, resource constraints, and bureaucratic delays. The government has been criticized for its misplaced priorities and failure to effectively harness the dam's capacity for the benefit of the local communities.