Zanu-PF councillor orders clinic to return donated blankets

by Staff reporter

In Wedza South, a controversy has arisen after Zanu-PF Councillor Benjamin Chikuruwo ordered Nhangabwe Clinic to return 20 donated blankets because they came from Valentine Zinhumwe, an opposition politician and CCC 2023 Parliamentary candidate for the constituency. Chikuruwo confirmed giving such instructions but declined further comment, suggesting the matter was unnecessary as he was not informed of the donation initially.Valentine Zinhumwe, who donated the blankets during a peace and anti-drug abuse sports tournament, expressed dismay over the decision to return them, emphasizing that he wouldn't collect them back. The clinic, facing a critical shortage of blankets impacting patient care, had made a public appeal for donations.Zanu-PF's national spokesperson, Farai Marapira, expressed the party's stance on development contributions from all Zimbabweans, regardless of political affiliation. Meanwhile, attempts to reach Zanu-PF MP Tino Machakaire for comment were unsuccessful.The situation has sparked public outrage over using political differences to deny essential aid to vulnerable communities, highlighting ongoing tensions in Zimbabwean local politics.The clinic's acting sister in charge, Annasia Mudima, was unable to comment to the press due to restrictions.In summary, the incident underscores broader issues of political interference in humanitarian aid, affecting healthcare services in Wedza South.