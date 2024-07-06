Intruder beaten to death after attempting to rape woman

News / National

by Staff reporter

A fatal incident occurred in Magunje, Zimbabwe, when Sammer Panashe Kaimbanemoyo (23) was fatally assaulted after being caught attempting to rape the wife of Nomore Chikandiwa (32).Solomon Chikandiwa (35) also participated in the assault. The incident took place on July 1, 2024, at Chinovhiringa village. The suspects used wooden logs and a sjambok to assault Kaimbanemoyo, who died on the scene. Both suspects are currently on the run, and police in Magunje are appealing for any information leading to their arrest.In Harare, another investigation is underway regarding the death of Eneresi Steni (24), whose body was found near a power line in Mabvuku on July 4, 2024. Steni was discovered naked with severe cuts on the body. The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is urging anyone with information on this case to come forward and report to the nearest police station.