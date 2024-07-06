Mai Rwizi dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Susan Chenjerai, famously known as "Mai Rwizi" from the Mukadota Family television show, has passed away at the age of 83. Chenjerai was celebrated for her exceptional talent as an actor and musician, particularly for her role as "Mai Rwizi" alongside Safirio Madzikatire on Zimbabwe Television's Mukadota Family series.Born in Mbare, Chenjerai began her career with groups like the Bantu Actors and later joined Mukadota's band Safe Brothers in 1969. She also collaborated with renowned artists such as Oliver Mtukudzi and Jordan Chataika during her career. Despite leaving touring to work at Willards and later OK Supermarket, Chenjerai continued to contribute to the entertainment industry.In her later years, Chenjerai became a pastor at New Gospel Church of God. She leaves behind a legacy of five children, over 30 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. Throughout her career, she received several accolades, including the Zimbabwe Film Festival Lifetime Achievement Award, The Silver Jubilee Award, and the NAMA Legend Award.Following news of her passing, condolences poured in on social media, with many lamenting the delayed recognition of artists like Chenjerai during their lifetimes.