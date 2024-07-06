News / National
Job Sikhala, Ngarivhume to lead anti-Mnangagwa protests
06 Jul 2024 at 11:52hrs | Views
Job Sikhala and Jacob Ngarivhume, prominent Zimbabwean activists and ex-political prisoners, have formed a coalition to lead potential protests against corruption, resource plundering, and economic challenges under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration. They announced their alliance at a press conference in Harare, emphasizing that it's a response to widespread citizen consultations.
Sikhala and Ngarivhume clarified that their coalition welcomes all democratic forces not aligned with or supportive of Zanu-PF. They defined "progressive forces" as individuals or groups committed to democratic rule, constitutionalism, collective decision-making, and prioritizing the people's interests over personal gain.
Both activists expressed readiness to lead protests if demanded by the people, stressing their commitment to non-violent activism. They highlighted the constitutional right to protest under Section 59 and pledged to participate actively rather than directing actions from a distance.
In conclusion, Sikhala and Ngarivhume reiterated their dedication to serving the will of Zimbabweans and their preparedness to face any consequences, including potential arrest, in pursuit of democratic change.
Source - newzimbabwe