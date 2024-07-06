2024 Mine Entra postponed

News / National

by Staff reporter

The 27th edition of the mining, engineering, and transport exhibition, Mine Entra, originally planned for July 17-19 in Bulawayo, has been postponed indefinitely. The decision to postpone was announced by Busisa Moyo, chairperson of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company, citing a need to prioritize the upcoming Sadc Industrialisation Week. This regional event, scheduled for July 28 to August 2 in Harare, is expected to draw significant participation from industry leaders, government officials, and investors across Southern Africa.Moyo emphasized that rescheduling Mine Entra aims to avoid potential attendance conflicts between the two major events. By ensuring separate timeframes, both Mine Entra and Sadc Industrialisation Week can receive undivided attention, maximizing opportunities for participants and exhibitors alike. The new dates for Mine Entra are yet to be finalized, pending consultations at the highest levels of government and business leadership to ensure the event's quality and impact.Despite the postponement, Mine Entra remains focused on its theme, "Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation, and Industrialisation Nexus." This theme aims to gather local and international stakeholders, industry leaders, and investors to explore advancements and opportunities within Zimbabwe's mining sector. The rescheduled event aims to facilitate deep interactions, discussions, and interventions that meet the highest standards possible.Overall, while the postponement of Mine Entra disrupts its original schedule, the decision reflects a strategic effort to enhance the quality and impact of both Mine Entra and the concurrent Sadc Industrialisation Week, ensuring that each event receives the attention and participation it deserves within Zimbabwe's business and industrial landscape.