Zimbabwe police to thwart Sikhala, Ngarivhume protests

by Staff reporter
06 Jul 2024
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reassured the nation of its commitment to maintaining peace and security amidst calls for unsanctioned protests by ex-convicts and political activists Jacob Ngarivhume and Job Sikhala. These calls come as President Mnangagwa urges unity, peace, and development ahead of the 44th SADC Summit in August.

Ngarivhume and Sikhala announced they would not engage in dialogue with the government and hinted at imminent actions to make the country ungovernable, with Sikhala, addressing virtually from an undisclosed location, promising to return soon to lead the protests.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi affirmed that the police would uphold their constitutional obligations to maintain law and order, emphasizing the importance of adhering to legal processes for any activities.

There are allegations that Western countries are sponsoring opposition and civic society plots to provoke civil unrest to disrupt Zimbabwe's chairmanship at the upcoming SADC summit. Reports indicate that opposition leaders recently met in a neighboring country to finalize these plans.

President Mnangagwa and Information Minister Dr. Jenfan Muswere highlighted the government's awareness of attempts to instigate anarchy, with law enforcement ready to apprehend those undermining national stability. Recently, 78 CCC activists were arrested for holding an unsanctioned gathering in Harare, intended for unlawful demonstrations. They are currently remanded in custody.

Source - The Herald

