+5 000 athletes register for 2024 Econet Marathon

by Staff reporter
06 Jul 2024 at 14:49hrs | Views
The 2024 Econet Marathon in Victoria Falls is set to be the largest in its history, with over 5,100 runners registered for the event, marking a 21% increase from last year's participation. Zimbabwe leads in runner registrations, while South Africa and Zambia lead the regional contributions, making up 30% of participants, with an additional 20% coming from international athletes. The marathon includes a full 42km marathon, a 21.5km half marathon, a fun run, and a category for paralympians.

Organizers, led by spokesperson Brent Williamson, highlight significant growth in the full marathon, which has seen a 53% increase in participation. Due to capacity limitations on the Victoria Falls Bridge, registrations are now closed. The event's success is attributed to widespread outreach programs and fitness workshops conducted by Econet, the major sponsor, alongside support from other sponsors like EcoSure and Steward.

The marathon's route briefly crosses into Zambia, requiring the closure of the Victoria Falls Bridge in the morning. Plans are underway to adjust future marathon formats to accommodate bridge requirements, aiming for 1,000 full marathon runners and 1,500 half marathon participants. The event has garnered strong support from sponsors and is set against a backdrop of bustling activity in Victoria Falls, with visitors enjoying local attractions like the Falls tour and boat cruises.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


