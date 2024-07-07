Dynamos in turmoil

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos are in turmoil as their players' strike continues into its third day, jeopardizing preparations for their upcoming Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Highlanders at Rufaro Stadium. The players are demanding unpaid bonuses and signing-on fees, threatening to continue their strike until they are paid.Despite having sponsorship from Sakunda Holdings for salaries, Dynamos management has failed to provide winning bonuses. This financial crisis has led to a lack of morale and preparation, with the team not camping for recent matches and key players considering exits or faking injuries.Dynamos' chairperson, Moses Maunganidze, downplays the crisis, attributing the break to miscommunication and a mid-season break. However, player conversations reveal deep dissatisfaction and a serious crisis within the club.Meanwhile, Highlanders, despite better financial stability, have struggled with form, losing three times in the first half of the season. They recently lost 2-0 to Yadah Stars and are eight points behind league leaders FC Platinum.The upcoming match at Rufaro Stadium, returning after five years of renovations, is highly anticipated despite the off-field issues plaguing Dynamos. Historically, Dynamos have performed well in crises, promising a thrilling encounter in the Battle of Zimbabwe.