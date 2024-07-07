Zimbabwe stuns India in T20

News / National

by Staff reporter

India's post-T20 World Cup celebrations were cut short as Zimbabwe delivered a stunning upset, defeating the reigning champions by 13 runs in a T20I match at Harare Sports Club. India, restricted to 115 for 9, saw their batsmen collapse in pursuit of the modest target, eventually being bowled out for 102 in 19.5 overs. Tendai Chatara and Sikandar Raza were the heroes for Zimbabwe, each taking three wickets, while India's debutants Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel struggled to make an impact.Despite a strong bowling performance by Ravi Bishnoi, who took a career-best 4 for 13, and Washington Sundar, who claimed 2 for 11, India's batting lineup faltered under pressure. Key players like Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, and Rinku Singh fell cheaply, leaving India in a precarious position.Shubman Gill's 31 runs provided some hope, but when he was bowled by Raza, India's chances dwindled. Needing 16 runs off the final over with one wicket in hand, Chatara bowled a tight over, conceding only two runs and dismissing Sundar, sparking wild celebrations among Zimbabwe fans.This victory marked Zimbabwe's first win against India in any format since 2016 and the lowest total defended against India in a T20I. It was also the lowest total defended at Harare.Zimbabwe's innings had started promisingly, with Wessly Madhevere and Brian Bennett leading the charge. However, a collapse triggered by Bishnoi and Sundar saw them lose six wickets for just 16 runs. A crucial last-wicket stand between Clive Madande and Chatara added 25 runs, which ultimately proved decisive.