Human faeces found in 24 Harare boreholes

by Staff reporter

Tests conducted between January and June 2024 revealed traces of faecal matter in 24 out of 259 boreholes across several Harare suburbs, including Mbare, Highfield, Glen View, and Budiriro. These boreholes contained significant traces of E. coli bacteria, indicating human waste contamination.Harare City Council's head of corporate communications, Stanley Gama, confirmed the contamination, noting that affected boreholes are closed, and remedial actions such as rehabilitation, inline chlorinators, bucket chlorination, and aqua tablets distribution are implemented.In Budiriro and Highfield, one borehole each was contaminated, while Glen View, Dzivaresekwa Extension, Hopley, Msasa, and Mbare had two contaminated boreholes each. Kuwadzana had three contaminated boreholes. Harare faces recurrent waterborne disease outbreaks due to inadequate clean running water, with E. coli posing a serious health risk, especially to children and older adults.The City Council produces about 260 megalitres of potable water daily, far short of the 800 megalitres demand, leaving suburbs like Glen View, Tafara, Mabvuku, Zimre Park, Greendale, Chadcombe, Greencroft, Mabelreign, and Waterfalls most affected by water shortages. Health authorities continue to monitor and ensure the safety of water sources, emphasizing the importance of treating water at the point of use.