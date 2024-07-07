Govt takes over Harare ahead of Sadc summit

News / National

by Staff reporter

In preparation for the upcoming SADC summit in August, Harare City Council has temporarily ceded control of key services, including waste management, public transport management, and road rehabilitation, to the Government. This decision was made after assessments revealed that the council lacked the capacity to independently ensure a clean and safe environment for the regional event.As part of the preparations, 120 new refuse trucks are being procured for Harare and other local authorities, and significant roadworks have begun in several suburbs to reduce traffic congestion. Property owners along key routes, such as Airport Road and roads leading to Mt Hampden, the summit's main venue, have been instructed to improve their properties' appearances by July 31.The Government also plans to involve the private sector in solid waste management to address the council's incapacity. These initiatives are part of a broader, long-term urban renewal program aimed at improving living conditions and service delivery in Harare beyond the summit.Mr. Shingirayi Mushamba, Chief Director of Spatial Planning and Development in the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, stated that the program's goal is to maintain and further improve the standards achieved for the summit. The Government has taken a more direct role in service delivery to residents, ensuring a noticeable improvement in the city's overall outlook.Efforts include the successful operation of the Pomona waste-to-energy plant and the procurement of refuse compactors for local authorities. The Government is also focused on modernizing Harare's public transport system by attracting private investment to rebuild the bus fleet and transitioning to a modern electric bus system. This includes ongoing road rehabilitation on major routes to reduce congestion and improve travel times, as well as plans to upgrade bus termini across the city.Zimbabwe will host the SADC summit from August 8 to 18.