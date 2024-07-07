12 Sadc villas almost complete

News / National

by Staff reporter

Preparations for the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit in August are nearing completion. Twelve single-storey villas for high-level delegates are almost finished, with materials for the remaining six double-storey villas and a conference center expected to arrive soon. The entire construction project in Mt Hampden, including all 18 villas and the conference center, will be completed before the summit begins.Significant progress has also been made on road infrastructure, with over half of the more than 50 sections of roads earmarked for reconstruction and widening already completed. The remaining roadworks are expected to finish within two weeks. Major hotels in Harare are also undergoing renovations to accommodate delegates, with most ready before the summit.Overall, the preparations for the summit are 99% complete. This includes developments in road infrastructure, accommodation, onsite and offsite infrastructure at the summit venue, and the construction of a VVIP pavilion at Robert Gabriel Mugabe (RGM) International Airport. A SADC Secretariat team will conduct a final inspection around July 17.Engineer Amos Marawa, Deputy Chief Secretary and National Coordinator for Flagship Programmes and Projects in the Office of the President and Cabinet, expressed confidence in meeting the summit's requirements. The construction of the villas and road infrastructure has been systematically organized and is progressing smoothly. The new pavilion at RGM International Airport is nearly complete, with final touches being applied.Renovations at major hotels in Harare are advancing, with VVIP accommodations being arranged across several hotels, including the Hyatt Regency, Rainbow Towers, and Monomotapa Hotel. The summit will run from August 8 to 18.