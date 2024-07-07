No exam paper leakages during June exams

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) confirmed that there were no examination paper leakages during the mid-year public exams held from May 27 to June 21, 2024. Over 32,000 candidates participated, including 144 for Advanced Level and 32,049 for Ordinary Level exams. This marks a significant improvement from previous years when paper leakages were common.Zimsec public relations manager, Mrs. Nicky Dhlamini-Moyo, attributed the success to tight security measures and stiff penalties for malpractices. Papers were securely distributed and stored, and national law enforcement agencies monitored the exams. The introduction of a nine-year prison sentence for leaking exam papers has also served as a strong deterrent.The exams' integrity is a top priority for Zimsec, with question papers delivered daily to cluster centers under heavy security. The cooperation of various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, school administrations, and the public, was crucial in maintaining the security of the examinations.